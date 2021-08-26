    Full Circle Weekly News #224

    Full Circle Weekly News #224
    Apache OpenMeetings 6.1 web conferencing server released:
    https://blogs.apache.org/openmeetings/entry/openmeetings-v6-1-0-webrtc

    The PINE64 project introduced the PineNote e-book:
    https://www.pine64.org/2021/08/15/introducing-the-pinenote/

    Slackware 15 rc-1 Published:
    http://www.slackware.com/changelog/current.php?cpu=x86_64

    Git 2.33 source control released:
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/8/16/1323

    A new Pale Moon Browser version:
    https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=27260&p=219173

    MATE 1.26 released:
    https://mate-desktop.org/blog/2021-08-08-mate-1-26-released/

    LibreOffice 7.2 Released:
    https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2021/08/19/libreoffice-7-2-community/

    Rspamd 3.0 spam filtering available:
    https://rspamd.com/announce/2021/08/19/rspamd-3.0.html

    Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 Distribution Released:
    https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-21-1-0-pahvo-released/78663

    Release of BusyBox 1.34:
    https://busybox.net/news.html

    Nftables Packet Filter 1.0.0 Released:
    https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00231.html

    OpennSSH 8.7 released:
    https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2021-August/039543.html

    Valve releases Proton 6.3-6:
    https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-6.3-6b

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

