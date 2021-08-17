    Full Circle Weekly News #223

    Full Circle Weekly News #223
    Latte Dock 0.10 released:
    https://psifidotos.blogspot.com/2021/08/latte-dock-v0100-official-stable-release.html

    Nmap 7.92 Released:
    https://seclists.org/nmap-announce/2021/3

    Bottlerocket 1.2, isolated container distribution released:
    https://github.com/bottlerocket-os/bottlerocket/releases/tag/v1.2.0

    Release of the P2P platform GNUnet 0.15.0:
    https://gnunet.org/en/news/2021-08-0.15.0.html

    25th Alpha release available 0 AD:
    https://play0ad.com/new-release-0-a-d-alpha-25-yauna/

    Tor Browser 10.5.4 and Tails 4.21 distribution:
    https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.21/

    Release of Elementary OS 6:
    https://blog.elementary.io/elementary-os-6-odin-released/

    The tenth ALT platform
    http://basealt.ru/about/news/archive/view/desjataja-platforma-proekta-sizif-novyi-vitok-ehvolju/

    Thunderbird 91 Mail Client Released:
    https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/91.0/releasenotes/

    PostgreSQL update with vulnerability fix
    https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-134-128-1113-1018-9623-and-14-beta-3-released-2277/

    Release of KDE Gear 21.08:
    https://kde.org/announcements/gear/21.08.0/

    Debian GNU / Hurd 2021 Available:
    https://lists.debian.org/debian-hurd/2021/08/msg00040.html

    Ardor 6.9 Free Sound Editor Released:
    https://discourse.ardour.org/t/ardour-6-9-released/106273

    Debian 11 “Bullseye” Released:
    https://www.debian.org/News/2021/20210814

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

