    Full Circle Weekly News #222

    Full Circle Weekly News #222
    Glibc 2.34 system library released:
    https://sourceware.org/pipermail/libc-alpha/2021-August/129718.html

    Third candidate for Debian 11 “Bullseye” installer:
    https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2021/08/msg00000.html

    The share of Linux users on Steam was 1% in July
    https://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey

    The opening of the source code for L0phtCrack was announced:
    https://twitter.com/dildog/status/1421830165911556099

    CrossOver 21.0 released:
    https://www.codeweavers.com/support/forums/announce/?t=24;msg=243826

    Nightly builds of Ubuntu Desktop have a new installer:
    https://github.com/canonical/ubuntu-desktop-installer

    New version of DeaDBeeF music player:
    https://deadbeef.sourceforge.io/posts/deadbeef_1.8.8_is_out.html

    PipeWire Media Server 0.3.33 released:
    https://github.com/PipeWire/pipewire/releases/tag/0.3.33

    EdgeX 2.0 IoT Platform Released:
    https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/edgex-foundry-releases-the-most-modern-secure-and-production-ready-open-source-iot-framework/

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

