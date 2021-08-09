Full Circle Weekly News #222

Glibc 2.34 system library released:
https://sourceware.org/pipermail/libc-alpha/2021-August/129718.html
Third candidate for Debian 11 “Bullseye” installer:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2021/08/msg00000.html
The share of Linux users on Steam was 1% in July
https://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey
The opening of the source code for L0phtCrack was announced:
https://twitter.com/dildog/status/1421830165911556099
CrossOver 21.0 released:
https://www.codeweavers.com/support/forums/announce/?t=24;msg=243826
Nightly builds of Ubuntu Desktop have a new installer:
https://github.com/canonical/ubuntu-desktop-installer
New version of DeaDBeeF music player:
https://deadbeef.sourceforge.io/posts/deadbeef_1.8.8_is_out.html
PipeWire Media Server 0.3.33 released:
https://github.com/PipeWire/pipewire/releases/tag/0.3.33
EdgeX 2.0 IoT Platform Released:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/edgex-foundry-releases-the-most-modern-secure-and-production-ready-open-source-iot-framework/
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/