Full Circle Weekly News #221

    Haiku R1 beta 3:
https://www.haiku-os.org/news/2021-07-26_media_release_the_haiku_project_celebrates_the_release_of_beta_3/

Release of nDPI 4.0 deep packet inspection system:
https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-0-dpi-for-cybersecurity-and-traffic-analysis/

PulseAudio 15.0 sound server released:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/pulseaudio-discuss/2021-July/032099.html

Release of OPNsense 21.7:
https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?topic=24112.0

Apache Cassandra 4.0 is available:
https://blogs.apache.org/foundation/entry/the-apache-cassandra-project-releases
SEE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOf29M8qFts

Release of Siduction 2021.2:
https://siduction.org/2021/07/release-notes-for-siduction-2021-2-0/

Open source Orbiter space flight simulator:
https://www.orbiter-forum.com/threads/orbiter-is-now-open-source.40023/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

