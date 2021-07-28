Full Circle Weekly News #220

GNU Binutils 2.37 Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02923.html
HandBrake 1.4.0 Released:
https://handbrake.fr/news.php?article=47
Linus Torvalds commented on the situation with the NTFS driver from Paragon Software:
https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/CAHk-=wjW7Up3KD-2EqVg7+ca8Av0-rC5Kd7yK+=m6Dwk3D4Q+A@mail.gmail.com/
NVIDIA publishes driver 470.57.02, opens RTXMU code and adds Linux support to RTX SDK:
https://forums.developer.nvidia.com/t/linux-solaris-and-freebsd-driver-470-57-02-production-branch-release/184049
Linux kernel boot Implemented on ESP32 board:
https://www.reddit.com/r/esp32/comments/om106r/boot_linux_500_on_esp32/
Muse Group Seeks Closure of Musescore-Downloader Project GitHub Repository:
https://github.com/Xmader/musescore-downloader/issues/5#issuecomment-882450335
A GPIO driver written in Rust is proposed for the Linux kernel:
https://lore.kernel.org/ksummit/YPV7DTFBRN4UFMH1@google.com/
JuliaCon 2021 online conference will be held at the end of July:
https://juliacon.org/2021/
Stockfish sues ChessBase and revokes GPL license:
https://stockfishchess.org/blog/2021/our-lawsuit-against-chessbase/
VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/vbox-announce@virtualbox.org/msg00212.html
Linux kernel root vulnerability and systemd denial of service:
https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-threat-research/2021/07/20/sequoia-a-local-privilege-escalation-vulnerability-in-linuxs-filesystem-layer-cve-2021-33909
KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released:
https://www.plasma-mobile.org/2021/07/20/plasma-mobile-gear-21-07/
SixtyFPS 0.1.0 GUI library available:
https://github.com/sixtyfpsui/sixtyfps/releases/tag/v0.1.0
Firewalld 1.0 released:
https://firewalld.org/2021/07/firewalld-1-0-0-release
Gentoo started generating additional assemblies based on Musl and systemd:
https://www.gentoo.org/news/2021/07/20/more-downloads.html
PeerTube 3.3 decentralized video broadcasting platform released:
https://joinpeertube.org/news#release-3.3
Hardware Health Assessment Initiative in a Future Release of Debian 11:
https://github.com/linuxhw/TestCoverage/tree/main/Dist/Debian_11
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/