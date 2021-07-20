Full Circle Weekly News #219

Solus 4.3 released:
https://getsol.us/2021/07/11/solus-4-3-released/
Microsoft has published CBL-Mariner distribution:
https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/1.0-stable
RHEL-compatible EuroLinux 8.3 released:
https://en.euro-linux.com/eurolinux/eurolinux-8-3-release-notes-overview/
Amazon publishes OpenSearch 1.0, a fork of the Elasticsearch platform:
https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/opensearch-1-0-launches/
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.5 Release
https://blog.powerdns.com/2021/07/13/powerdns-authoritative-server-4-5-0/
MongoDB 5.0 available:
https://www.mongodb.com/blog/post/launched-today-mongodb-5-0-serverless-atlas-evolution-application-data-platform
Fork of zsnes, Super Nintendo emulator available:
https://github.com/xyproto/zsnes/
Eighteenth Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update:
https://ubports.com/
Vulnerability in Linux Netfilter Kernel Subsystem:
https://google.github.io/security-research/pocs/linux/cve-2021-22555/writeup.html
Wine Launcher 1.5.3 released:
https://github.com/hitman249/wine-launcher/releases/tag/v1.5.3
Valve Announces Arch Linux-Based Steam Deck:
https://twitter.com/Steam/status/1415718021469925378
Microsoft acquired ReFirm Labs, who developed the Binwalk firmware analysis utility:
https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2021/06/02/microsoft-acquires-refirm-labs-to-enhance-iot-security/
The Pine64 project has released a waterproof smartwatch PineTime:
https://www.pine64.org/2021/07/15/july-update/
Vulnerability in uBlock Origin leading to crash or resource exhaustion:
https://github.com/vtriolet/writings/blob/main/posts/2021/ublock_origin_and_umatrix_denial_of_service.adoc
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/