    Full Circle Weekly News #219

    Solus 4.3 released:
    https://getsol.us/2021/07/11/solus-4-3-released/

    Microsoft has published CBL-Mariner distribution:
    https://github.com/microsoft/CBL-Mariner/releases/tag/1.0-stable

    RHEL-compatible EuroLinux 8.3 released:
    https://en.euro-linux.com/eurolinux/eurolinux-8-3-release-notes-overview/

    Amazon publishes OpenSearch 1.0, a fork of the Elasticsearch platform:
    https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/opensearch-1-0-launches/

    PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.5 Release
    https://blog.powerdns.com/2021/07/13/powerdns-authoritative-server-4-5-0/

    MongoDB 5.0 available:
    https://www.mongodb.com/blog/post/launched-today-mongodb-5-0-serverless-atlas-evolution-application-data-platform

    Fork of zsnes, Super Nintendo emulator available:
    https://github.com/xyproto/zsnes/

    Eighteenth Ubuntu Touch Firmware Update:
    https://ubports.com/

    Vulnerability in Linux Netfilter Kernel Subsystem:
    https://google.github.io/security-research/pocs/linux/cve-2021-22555/writeup.html

    Wine Launcher 1.5.3 released:
    https://github.com/hitman249/wine-launcher/releases/tag/v1.5.3

    Valve Announces Arch Linux-Based Steam Deck:
    https://twitter.com/Steam/status/1415718021469925378

    Microsoft acquired ReFirm Labs, who developed the Binwalk firmware analysis utility:
    https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2021/06/02/microsoft-acquires-refirm-labs-to-enhance-iot-security/

    The Pine64 project has released a waterproof smartwatch PineTime:
    https://www.pine64.org/2021/07/15/july-update/

    Vulnerability in uBlock Origin leading to crash or resource exhaustion:
    https://github.com/vtriolet/writings/blob/main/posts/2021/ublock_origin_and_umatrix_denial_of_service.adoc

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

