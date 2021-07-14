The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #218 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

The second edition of patches for the Linux kernel with support for Rust: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/7/4/171 Release of Virtuozzo Linux 8.4: https://www.virtuozzo.com/blog-review/details/blog/view/virtuozzo-vzlinux-84-now-available.html OpenVMS operating system for x86-64 architecture: https://vmssoftware.com/about/openvmsv9-1/ Nextcloud Hub 22 Collaboration Platform Available: https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-22-introduces-approval-workflows-integrated-knowledge-management-and-decentralized-group-administration/ Tor Browser 10.5 released: https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-105 Ubuntu 21.10 switches to using zstd algorithm for compressing deb packages: https://balintreczey.hu/blog/hello-zstd-compressed-debs-in-ubuntu/ Mozilla stops development of Firefox Lite browser: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/end-support-firefox-lite Nginx 1.21.1 released: https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000304.html Release of Proxmox VE 7.0: https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-0-released.92007/ Systemd 249 system manager released: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-July/046672.html Release of Linux Mint 20.2: http://blog.linuxmint.com/ Stable release of MariaDB 10.6 DBMS: https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-1063-release-notes/ Snoop 1.3.0: https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases/tag/V1.3.0_10_July_2021 Release of EasyNAS 1.0 network storage: https://easynas.org/2021/07/10/easynas-1-0/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/