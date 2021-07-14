    Full Circle Weekly News #218

    Full Circle Weekly News #218
    The second edition of patches for the Linux kernel with support for Rust:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/7/4/171

Release of Virtuozzo Linux 8.4:
https://www.virtuozzo.com/blog-review/details/blog/view/virtuozzo-vzlinux-84-now-available.html

OpenVMS operating system for x86-64 architecture:
https://vmssoftware.com/about/openvmsv9-1/

Nextcloud Hub 22 Collaboration Platform Available:
https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-22-introduces-approval-workflows-integrated-knowledge-management-and-decentralized-group-administration/

Tor Browser 10.5 released:
https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-105

Ubuntu 21.10 switches to using zstd algorithm for compressing deb packages:
https://balintreczey.hu/blog/hello-zstd-compressed-debs-in-ubuntu/

Mozilla stops development of Firefox Lite browser:
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/end-support-firefox-lite 

Nginx 1.21.1 released:
https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000304.html

Release of Proxmox VE 7.0:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-0-released.92007/

Systemd 249 system manager released:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-July/046672.html

Release of Linux Mint 20.2:
http://blog.linuxmint.com/

Stable release of MariaDB 10.6 DBMS:
https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-1063-release-notes/

Snoop 1.3.0:
https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases/tag/V1.3.0_10_July_2021

Release of EasyNAS 1.0 network storage:
https://easynas.org/2021/07/10/easynas-1-0/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

