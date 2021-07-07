Full Circle Weekly News #217

Linux 5.13 kernel release:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202
LTSM proposed:
https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager
Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app:
http://mixxx.org/
Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds:
https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922
Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released:
https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10
Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop:
https://system76.com/pop
SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released:
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30
Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update:
https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/
AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64:
https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html
Qutebrowser 2.3 released:
https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html
Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released:
http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php
Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM:
https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM
OpenZFS 2.1 release with dRAID support
https://github.com/openzfs/zfs/releases/tag/zfs-2.1.0
Neovim 0.5, available:
https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.5.0
Audacity’s new privacy policy allows data collection for the benefit of government authorities:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=27724389
AbiWord 3.0.5 update:
http://www.abisource.com/release-notes/3.0.5.phtml
