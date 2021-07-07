    Full Circle Weekly News #217

    Linux 5.13 kernel release:
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/6/27/202

    LTSM proposed:
    https://github.com/AndreyBarmaley/linux-terminal-service-manager

    Release of Mixxx 2.3, the free music mixing app:
    http://mixxx.org/

    Ubuntu is moving away from dark headers and light backgrounds:
    https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/pull/2922

    Ultimaker Cura 4.10 released:
    https://ultimaker.com/learn/an-improved-engineering-workflow-with-ultimaker-cura-4-10

    Pop!_OS 21.04 distribution offers new COSMIC desktop:
    https://system76.com/pop

    SeaMonkey 2.53.8 Integrated Internet Application Suite Released:
    https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-06-30

    Suricata Intrusion Detection System Update:
    https://suricata.io/2021/06/30/new-suricata-6-0-3-and-5-0-7-releases/

    AlmaLinux includes support for ARM64:
    https://wiki.almalinux.org/release-notes/8.4-arm.html

    Qutebrowser 2.3 released:
    https://lists.schokokeks.org/pipermail/qutebrowser-announce/2021-June/000104.html

    Tux Paint 0.9.26 is released:
    http://www.tuxpaint.org/latest/tuxpaint-0.9.26-press-release.php

    Jim Whitehurst, head of Red Hat, steps down as president of IBM:
    https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/IBM

    OpenZFS 2.1 release with dRAID support
    https://github.com/openzfs/zfs/releases/tag/zfs-2.1.0

    Neovim 0.5, available:
    https://github.com/neovim/neovim/releases/tag/v0.5.0

    Audacity’s new privacy policy allows data collection for the benefit of government authorities:
    https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=27724389

    AbiWord 3.0.5 update:
    http://www.abisource.com/release-notes/3.0.5.phtml

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

