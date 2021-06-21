    Full Circle Weekly News #215

    Full Circle Weekly News #215
    PHP 8.1 alpha testing has begun:
    https://www.php.net/index.php#id2021-06-10-1

    rqlite 6.0, a distributed fault-tolerant SQLite-based database management system:
    https://www.philipotoole.com/rqlite-6-0-0-building-for-the-future/

    New stable Tor 0.4.6 branch:
    https://blog.torproject.org/node/2041

    GNU nano text editor 5.8:
    https://nano-editor.org/

    SME Server 10.0 Linux server:
    https://lists.contribs.org/pipermail/updatesannounce/2021-June/000477.html

    Debian’s Cinnamon maintainer switches to KDE:
    https://www.preining.info/blog/2021/06/future-of-cinnamon-in-debian/

    Alpine Linux 3.14 released:
    https://alpinelinux.org/posts/Alpine-3.14.0-released.html

    Glibc Developers Consider stopping Code Transfer To Free Software Foundation:
    https://sourceware.org/pipermail/libc-alpha/2021-June/127581.html

    NetworkManager 1.32.0 released:
    https://mail.gnome.org/archives/networkmanager-list/2021-June/msg00044.html

    Cloudflare publishes WARP for Linux:
    https://blog.cloudflare.com/announcing-warp-for-linux-and-proxy-mode/

    Rust 1.53 released:
    https://blog.rust-lang.org/2021/06/17/Rust-1.53.0.html

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

