    Full Circle Weekly News #214

    Full Circle Weekly News #214
    Rescuezilla 2.2 Backup Distribution Released:
    https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.2

    Lakka 3.1, a distribution for creating game consoles:
    http://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/06/05/lakka-3.1/

    Blender 2.93 LTS released:
    https://www.blender.org/news/blender-2-93-release/

    Regolith Desktop 1.6 Released:
    https://github.com/regolith-linux/regolith-desktop/releases/tag/R1.6

    Vsftpd 3.0.4 released:
    https://security.appspot.com/vsftpd.html

    IceWM 2.4 window manager released:
    https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/2.4.0

    KDE Plasma 5.22 Desktop Released:
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.0/

    Mir Display Server 2.4 released:
    https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-4-0/22663

    GNU GRUB Boot Manager 2.06:
    https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/grub-devel/2021-06/msg00022.html

    QMPlay2 release 21.06.07:
    https://github.com/zaps166/QMPlay2/releases/tag/21.06.07

    Vivaldi 4.0 released:
    https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-4-0/

    KDE Gear 21.04.2 released:
    https://9to5linux.com/kde-gear-21-04-gets-first-point-release-with-konsole-improvements-more

    Krita 4.4.5 Arrives – Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0:
    https://9to5linux.com/krita-4-4-3-released-with-stability-and-performance-improvements-bug-fixes

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

