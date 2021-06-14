Full Circle Weekly News #214

Rescuezilla 2.2 Backup Distribution Released:
https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.2
Lakka 3.1, a distribution for creating game consoles:
http://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/06/05/lakka-3.1/
Blender 2.93 LTS released:
https://www.blender.org/news/blender-2-93-release/
Regolith Desktop 1.6 Released:
https://github.com/regolith-linux/regolith-desktop/releases/tag/R1.6
Vsftpd 3.0.4 released:
https://security.appspot.com/vsftpd.html
IceWM 2.4 window manager released:
https://github.com/ice-wm/icewm/releases/tag/2.4.0
KDE Plasma 5.22 Desktop Released:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.22.0/
Mir Display Server 2.4 released:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/release-2-4-0/22663
GNU GRUB Boot Manager 2.06:
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/grub-devel/2021-06/msg00022.html
QMPlay2 release 21.06.07:
https://github.com/zaps166/QMPlay2/releases/tag/21.06.07
Vivaldi 4.0 released:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-4-0/
KDE Gear 21.04.2 released:
https://9to5linux.com/kde-gear-21-04-gets-first-point-release-with-konsole-improvements-more
Krita 4.4.5 Arrives – Last Bugfix Release Before Krita 5.0:
https://9to5linux.com/krita-4-4-3-released-with-stability-and-performance-improvements-bug-fixes
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/