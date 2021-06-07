Full Circle Weekly News #213

Apache NetBeans 12.4 Released:
https://blogs.apache.org/netbeans/entry/announce-apache-netbeans-12-4
Electron 13.0.0:
https://www.electronjs.org/blog/electron-13-0
NGINX Unit 1.24.0 Released:
https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/unit/2021-May/000265.html
OpenRGB 0.6, RGB Device Control Toolkit:
https://gitlab.com/CalcProgrammer1/OpenRGB/-/releases/release_0.6
PeerTube 3.2 released:
https://joinpeertube.org/news#release-3.2
JingOS 0.9 available:
https://forum.jingos.com/t/jingos-v0-9-release-and-super-early-birds-program/1572
Util-linux 2.37 released:
https://www.spinics.net/lists/util-linux-ng/msg16733.html
Cinnamon 5.0 released:
https://github.com/linuxmint/Cinnamon/releases/tag/5.0.0
OBS Studio 27.0 Released:
https://obsproject.com/blog/obs-studio-27-released
OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 Released:
https://www.opensuse.org/
NixOS 21.05 distribution using Nix package manager:
https://discourse.nixos.org/t/21-05-has-been-released/13407
Tor Browser 10.0.17 and Tails 4.19 distribution:
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.19/
Clonezilla Live 2.7.2:
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2021/06/-stable-clonezilla-live-272-38-released-/
Kali Linux 2021.2 Released:
https://www.kali.org/blog/kali-linux-2021-2-release/
CentOS Linux 8.4 (2105) Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/centos-announce@centos.org/msg11936.html
Jami “Maloya” is available:
https://jami.net/maloya-a-new-version-of-jami/
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/