    Full Circle Weekly News #212

    By -
    196
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #212
    /

    AV Linux 2021.05.22:
    https://www.bandshed.net/2021/05/22/avl-mxe-2021-05-22-iso-update/

    Qmmp Music Player 1.5.0 Released:
    http://qmmp.ylsoftware.com/index.php

    Inkscape 1.1 released:
    https://inkscape.org/

    OSGeo-Live 14.0 is out:
    https://www.osgeo.org/foundation-news/osgeolive-14-0-malena-released/

    Release of nftables 0.9.9:
    https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00230.html

    So, Glimpse died…
    https://glimpse-editor.org/posts/a-project-on-hiatus/

    Oracle Linux 8.4 Distribution Released:
    https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-4

    AlmaLinux 8.4, continuing development of CentOS 8:
    https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-os-8-4-stable-now-available/

    Systemd-free antiX 19.4 Release Brings Latest Debian Packages and Updates
    https://www.debugpoint.com/2021/05/antix-19-4-release/

    Screenshot And Annotation Tool Ksnip 1.9.0 Adds User-Defined Actions, Dockable Widgets And Other Improvements
    https://www.linuxuprising.com/2021/05/screenshot-and-annotation-tool-ksnip.html

    Material Shell Gets GNOME Shell 40 Support, New Overview And Gtk4 Settings
    https://www.linuxuprising.com/2021/05/material-shell-gets-gnome-shell-40.html

    Nitrux 1.4.1 Released with Plasma System Monitor, Heroic Games Launcher, and Pacstall
    https://9to5linux.com/nitrux-1-4-1-released-with-plasma-system-monitor-heroic-games-launcher-and-pacstall

    Kali Linux team releases Kaboxer, a tool for managing applications in containers
    https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2021/05/27/kali-linux-team-releases-kaboxer/

    Virtuozzo publishes VzLinux distribution aimed at replacing CentOS 8:
    https://www.virtuozzo.com/connect/details/blog/view/virtuozzos-mature-linux-distribution-vzlinux-now-available-to-public.html

    The code of the HaveIBeenPwned password checker service is open:
    https://www.troyhunt.com/pwned-passwords-open-source-in-the-dot-net-foundation-and-working-with-the-fbi/

    Pacman 6.0 package manager and Archinstall 2.2.0 installer released:
    https://git.archlinux.org/pacman.git/

     

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.