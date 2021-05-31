Full Circle Weekly News #212

AV Linux 2021.05.22:
https://www.bandshed.net/2021/05/22/avl-mxe-2021-05-22-iso-update/
Qmmp Music Player 1.5.0 Released:
http://qmmp.ylsoftware.com/index.php
Inkscape 1.1 released:
https://inkscape.org/
OSGeo-Live 14.0 is out:
https://www.osgeo.org/foundation-news/osgeolive-14-0-malena-released/
Release of nftables 0.9.9:
https://www.mail-archive.com/netfilter-announce@lists.netfilter.org/msg00230.html
So, Glimpse died…
https://glimpse-editor.org/posts/a-project-on-hiatus/
Oracle Linux 8.4 Distribution Released:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-4
AlmaLinux 8.4, continuing development of CentOS 8:
https://almalinux.org/blog/almalinux-os-8-4-stable-now-available/
Systemd-free antiX 19.4 Release Brings Latest Debian Packages and Updates
https://www.debugpoint.com/2021/05/antix-19-4-release/
Screenshot And Annotation Tool Ksnip 1.9.0 Adds User-Defined Actions, Dockable Widgets And Other Improvements
https://www.linuxuprising.com/2021/05/screenshot-and-annotation-tool-ksnip.html
Material Shell Gets GNOME Shell 40 Support, New Overview And Gtk4 Settings
https://www.linuxuprising.com/2021/05/material-shell-gets-gnome-shell-40.html
Nitrux 1.4.1 Released with Plasma System Monitor, Heroic Games Launcher, and Pacstall
https://9to5linux.com/nitrux-1-4-1-released-with-plasma-system-monitor-heroic-games-launcher-and-pacstall
Kali Linux team releases Kaboxer, a tool for managing applications in containers
https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2021/05/27/kali-linux-team-releases-kaboxer/
Virtuozzo publishes VzLinux distribution aimed at replacing CentOS 8:
https://www.virtuozzo.com/connect/details/blog/view/virtuozzos-mature-linux-distribution-vzlinux-now-available-to-public.html
The code of the HaveIBeenPwned password checker service is open:
https://www.troyhunt.com/pwned-passwords-open-source-in-the-dot-net-foundation-and-working-with-the-fbi/
Pacman 6.0 package manager and Archinstall 2.2.0 installer released:
https://git.archlinux.org/pacman.git/
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/