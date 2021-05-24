    Full Circle Weekly News #211

    Full Circle Weekly News #211
    Bodhi 6 64-bit release
    https://www.bodhilinux.com/2021/05/12/bodhi-linux-6-0-0-released/

    KDE Plasma 5.22 testing has begun:
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.21.90

    Zabbix 5.4 release:
    https://www.zabbix.com/rn/rn5.4.0

    NetBSD 9.2 released:
    https://blog.netbsd.org/tnf/entry/netbsd_9_2_released

    The OpenPrinting project and CUPS printing system:
    https://openprinting.github.io/OpenPrinting-News-March-2021/

    Vulnerabilities in Please, the Rust alternative to sudo:
    https://github.com/edneville/please

    First release of DogLinux:
    https://gumanzoy.blogspot.com/2021/05/liveusb-1100mb-doglinux-debian-11.html

    Solaris 11.4 SRU33 available:
    https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/announcing-oracle-solaris-114-sru33

    1Password password manager offers full Linux support:
    https://blog.1password.com/welcoming-linux-to-the-1password-family/

    GeckoLinux Distribution Release:
    https://github.com/geckolinux/geckolinux-project/releases/tag/210517.999

    Wayward – a custom wrapper based on Weston composite server:
    https://github.com/varmd/wayward

    Perl 5.34.0 released:
    https://www.nntp.perl.org/group/perl.perl5.porters/2021/05/msg260110.html

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released:
    https://www.redhat.com/en/blog/stability-plus-innovation-red-hat-enterprise-linux-84-now-ga

    Lakka 3.0, for creating game consoles:
    https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/05/22/lakka-3.0/

    Credits:
    Full Circle Magazine
    @fullcirclemag
    Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
    Bumper: Canonical
    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

