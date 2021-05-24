Full Circle Weekly News #211

Bodhi 6 64-bit release
https://www.bodhilinux.com/2021/05/12/bodhi-linux-6-0-0-released/
KDE Plasma 5.22 testing has begun:
https://kde.org/announcements/plasma/5/5.21.90
Zabbix 5.4 release:
https://www.zabbix.com/rn/rn5.4.0
NetBSD 9.2 released:
https://blog.netbsd.org/tnf/entry/netbsd_9_2_released
The OpenPrinting project and CUPS printing system:
https://openprinting.github.io/OpenPrinting-News-March-2021/
Vulnerabilities in Please, the Rust alternative to sudo:
https://github.com/edneville/please
First release of DogLinux:
https://gumanzoy.blogspot.com/2021/05/liveusb-1100mb-doglinux-debian-11.html
Solaris 11.4 SRU33 available:
https://blogs.oracle.com/solaris/announcing-oracle-solaris-114-sru33
1Password password manager offers full Linux support:
https://blog.1password.com/welcoming-linux-to-the-1password-family/
GeckoLinux Distribution Release:
https://github.com/geckolinux/geckolinux-project/releases/tag/210517.999
Wayward – a custom wrapper based on Weston composite server:
https://github.com/varmd/wayward
Perl 5.34.0 released:
https://www.nntp.perl.org/group/perl.perl5.porters/2021/05/msg260110.html
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Released:
https://www.redhat.com/en/blog/stability-plus-innovation-red-hat-enterprise-linux-84-now-ga
Lakka 3.0, for creating game consoles:
https://www.lakka.tv/articles/2021/05/22/lakka-3.0/
Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/