    Full Circle Weekly News #210

    Full Circle Weekly News #210
    Interface for smartwatches added to postmarketOS:
https://gitlab.com/postmarketOS/pmaports/-/merge_requests/2124

New Releases of GNUstep Components:
https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02888.html

Armbian Distribution Release 21.05:
https://forum.armbian.com/topic/18081-armbian-2105-jerboa/

SSH client PuTTY 0.75 released:
https://lists.tartarus.org/pipermail/putty-announce/2021/000031.html

Ubuntu RescuePack 21.05 Antivirus Boot Disk Available:
https://ualinux.com/ru/news/obnovlen-ubuntu-rescuepack-21-05

DragonFly BSD 6.0 released:
https://www.dragonflydigest.com/2021/05/10/25731.html

VLC 3.0.14 media player update with vulnerability fixes:
https://www.videolan.org/news.html#news-2021-05-10

Coreboot 4.14 Released:
https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2021/05/10/announcing-coreboot-4-14/

Hubzilla 5.6 Released:
https://hub.somaton.com/item/28fd7b30-7770-404f-995e-af97ad154187

IBM opens CodeNet for machine learning systems that translate and validate code:
https://research.ibm.com/blog/codenet-ai-for-code



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

