Full Circle Weekly News #210

Interface for smartwatches added to postmarketOS: https://gitlab.com/postmarketOS/pmaports/-/merge_requests/2124 New Releases of GNUstep Components: https://www.mail-archive.com/info-gnu@gnu.org/msg02888.html Armbian Distribution Release 21.05: https://forum.armbian.com/topic/18081-armbian-2105-jerboa/ SSH client PuTTY 0.75 released: https://lists.tartarus.org/pipermail/putty-announce/2021/000031.html Ubuntu RescuePack 21.05 Antivirus Boot Disk Available: https://ualinux.com/ru/news/obnovlen-ubuntu-rescuepack-21-05 DragonFly BSD 6.0 released: https://www.dragonflydigest.com/2021/05/10/25731.html VLC 3.0.14 media player update with vulnerability fixes: https://www.videolan.org/news.html#news-2021-05-10 Coreboot 4.14 Released: https://blogs.coreboot.org/blog/2021/05/10/announcing-coreboot-4-14/ Hubzilla 5.6 Released: https://hub.somaton.com/item/28fd7b30-7770-404f-995e-af97ad154187 IBM opens CodeNet for machine learning systems that translate and validate code: https://research.ibm.com/blog/codenet-ai-for-code Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/