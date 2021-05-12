Full Circle Weekly News #209

/
RSS Feed
The Muse Group acquired the Audacity project https://www.scoringnotes.com/news/muse-group-formed-to-support-musescore-ultimate-guitar-acquires-audacity/ GParted 1.3 Partition Editor released: https://gparted.org/news.php?item=238 Wayland-protocols 1.21 released: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2021-April/041815.html Exim 4.94.2 update fixes 10 remotely exploited vulnerabilities: https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/05/04/6 Apache OpenOffice 4.1.10, fixing a vulnerability affecting LibreOffice: https://blogs.apache.org/OOo/entry/announcing-apache-openoffice-4-16 Syncthing 1.16 released: https://forum.syncthing.net/t/syncthing-v1-16-0-v1-16-1/16758/ Release of Shotcut Video Editor: https://www.shotcut.org/blog/new-release-210501/ Qt Creator 4.15 Released: https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-creator-4.15-released Free Heroes of Might and Magic II 0.9.3 Released: https://github.com/ihhub/fheroes2/releases/tag/0.9.3 Mesa 21.1, a free implementation of OpenGL and Vulkan released: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/mesa-dev/2021-May/225248.html RHVoice 1.2.4 speech synthesizer developed for Russian speakers: https://github.com/RHVoice/RHVoice/releases/tag/1.2.4 Linux kernel developers complete audit of all patches from the University of Minnesota: https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/202105051005.49BFABCE@keescook/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/