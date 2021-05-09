The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #208 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Release of Godot 3.3: http://www.godotengine.org/ Linux kernel 5.12 released: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/4/25/225 Release of Akira 0.0.14: http://akiraux.org/ Finit 4.0 init system available: https://github.com/troglobit/finit/releases/tag/4.0 Fedora 34 Linux distribution released: https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-34/ Pale Moon 29.2 Browser Released: https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=26690&p=213782#p213782 Budgie Desktop 10.5.3 Released: https://getsol.us/2021/04/27/fashionable-gnome-forty/ GCC Compiler Set 11 Released: https://gcc.gnu.org/gcc-11/changes.html Calculate Linux 21 released: https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-21/10619 OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 RC: https://news.opensuse.org/2021/04/28/opensuse-leap-153-enters-rc-phase/ New versions of Samba 4.14.4, 4.13.8 and 4.12.15 with vulnerability fix: https://www.mail-archive.com/samba-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00548.html Release of the GNU nano text editor 5.7: https://www.nano-editor.org/news.php Proxmox VE 6.4 released: https://www.proxmox.com/en/news/listid-1/mailid-177-proxmox-virtual-environment-6-4-released#h10 RotaJakiro - new Linux malware masquerading as systemd process: https://blog.netlab.360.com/stealth_rotajakiro_backdoor_en/ QEMU 6.0 emulator release https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2021-04/msg06210.html GhostBSD Release 04/21/27: https://ghostbsd.org/GhostBSD_21.04.27_ISO%27s_are_now_available The Free Software Foundation certifies ThinkPenguin TPE-R1300 Wireless Router: https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-wireless-n-mini-router-v3-from-thinkpenguin-inc-now-fsf-certified-to-respect-your-freedom Postfix 3.6.0 mail server released: https://www.postfix.org/ OpenBSD 6.9 Released: https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00371.html OpenIndiana 2021.04, continuing the development of OpenSolaris: http://docs.openindiana.org/release-notes/2021.04-release-notes/ The first test release of Rocky Linux: https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-3-rc1-release/ Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/