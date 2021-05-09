    Full Circle Weekly News #208

    Full Circle Weekly News #208
    Release of Godot 3.3:
http://www.godotengine.org/

Linux kernel 5.12 released:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/4/25/225

Release of Akira 0.0.14:
http://akiraux.org/

Finit 4.0 init system available:
https://github.com/troglobit/finit/releases/tag/4.0

Fedora 34 Linux distribution released:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-34/

Pale Moon 29.2 Browser Released:
https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?t=26690&p=213782#p213782

Budgie Desktop 10.5.3 Released:
https://getsol.us/2021/04/27/fashionable-gnome-forty/

GCC Compiler Set 11 Released:
https://gcc.gnu.org/gcc-11/changes.html

Calculate Linux 21 released:
https://forum.calculate-linux.org/t/calculate-linux-21/10619

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 RC:
https://news.opensuse.org/2021/04/28/opensuse-leap-153-enters-rc-phase/

New versions of Samba 4.14.4, 4.13.8 and 4.12.15 with vulnerability fix:
https://www.mail-archive.com/samba-announce@lists.samba.org/msg00548.html

Release of the GNU nano text editor 5.7:
https://www.nano-editor.org/news.php

Proxmox VE 6.4 released:
https://www.proxmox.com/en/news/listid-1/mailid-177-proxmox-virtual-environment-6-4-released#h10

RotaJakiro - new Linux malware masquerading as systemd process:
https://blog.netlab.360.com/stealth_rotajakiro_backdoor_en/

QEMU 6.0 emulator release
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2021-04/msg06210.html

GhostBSD Release 04/21/27:
https://ghostbsd.org/GhostBSD_21.04.27_ISO%27s_are_now_available

The Free Software Foundation certifies ThinkPenguin TPE-R1300 Wireless Router:
https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-wireless-n-mini-router-v3-from-thinkpenguin-inc-now-fsf-certified-to-respect-your-freedom

Postfix 3.6.0 mail server released:
https://www.postfix.org/

OpenBSD 6.9 Released:
https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00371.html

OpenIndiana 2021.04, continuing the development of OpenSolaris:
http://docs.openindiana.org/release-notes/2021.04-release-notes/

The first test release of Rocky Linux:
https://rockylinux.org/news/rocky-linux-8-3-rc1-release/



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

