Full Circle Weekly News #207

EndeavourOS 2021.04.17 https://endeavouros.com/news/our-april-release-is-available/ OpenSSH 8.6 Release with Vulnerability fix https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2021-April/039306.html Nginx 1.20.0 released http://nginx.org/ Node.js 16.0 JavaScript Server Platform Released https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v16.0.0/ Tetris-OS - you guessed it https://github.com/jdah/tetris-os University of Minnesota Suspended from Linux Kernel Development after Submitting Questionable Patches https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/4/21/143 https://cse.umn.edu/cs/statement-cse-linux-kernel-research-april-21-2021 OpenVPN 2.5.2 and 2.4.11 update https://github.com/OpenVPN/openvpn/releases/tag/v2.5.2 Microsoft begins testing support for running Linux GUI applications on Windows https://devblogs.microsoft.com/commandline/the-initial-preview-of-gui-app-support-is-now-available-for-the-windows-subsystem-for-linux-2/ Ubuntu 21.04 Distribution Release https://releases.ubuntu.com/21.04/ Chrome OS 90 released https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2021/04/stable-channel-update-for-chrome-os_21.html OpenBSD adds initial support for RISC-V architecture https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-cvs&m=161914575319702&w=2 First version of InfiniTime, firmware for open PineTime smartwatches https://www.pine64.org/2021/04/22/its-time-infinitime-1-0/ ToaruOS 1.14 https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v1.14.0 Kuroko 1.1 programming language https://github.com/kuroko-lang/kuroko/releases/tag/v1.1.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/