    Full Circle Weekly News #207

    EndeavourOS 2021.04.17
https://endeavouros.com/news/our-april-release-is-available/

OpenSSH 8.6 Release with Vulnerability fix
https://lists.mindrot.org/pipermail/openssh-unix-dev/2021-April/039306.html

Nginx 1.20.0 released
http://nginx.org/

Node.js 16.0 JavaScript Server Platform Released
https://nodejs.org/en/blog/release/v16.0.0/

Tetris-OS - you guessed it
https://github.com/jdah/tetris-os

University of Minnesota Suspended from Linux Kernel Development after Submitting Questionable Patches
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/4/21/143
https://cse.umn.edu/cs/statement-cse-linux-kernel-research-april-21-2021

OpenVPN 2.5.2 and 2.4.11 update
https://github.com/OpenVPN/openvpn/releases/tag/v2.5.2

Microsoft begins testing support for running Linux GUI applications on Windows
https://devblogs.microsoft.com/commandline/the-initial-preview-of-gui-app-support-is-now-available-for-the-windows-subsystem-for-linux-2/

Ubuntu 21.04 Distribution Release
https://releases.ubuntu.com/21.04/

Chrome OS 90 released
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2021/04/stable-channel-update-for-chrome-os_21.html

OpenBSD adds initial support for RISC-V architecture
https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-cvs&m=161914575319702&w=2

First version of InfiniTime, firmware for open PineTime smartwatches
https://www.pine64.org/2021/04/22/its-time-infinitime-1-0/

ToaruOS 1.14
https://github.com/klange/toaruos/releases/tag/v1.14.0

Kuroko 1.1 programming language
https://github.com/kuroko-lang/kuroko/releases/tag/v1.1.0


Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

