Full Circle Weekly News #206

/
RSS Feed
OpenToonz 1.5, an open source 2D animation package: https://github.com/opentoonz/opentoonz/releases/tag/v1.5.0 Sway 1.6 environment using Wayland released: https://github.com/swaywm/sway/releases/tag/1.6 Xen 4.15 hypervisor released: https://www.xenproject.org/ FPGA Open Source Development Initiative: https://osfpga.org/osfpga-foundation-launched/ NVIDIA Invests $ 1.5M in Mozilla Common Voice Project: https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2021/04/12/mozilla-partners-with-nvidia-to-democratize-and-diversify-voice-technology/ Slackware 15 entered beta testing: http://www.slackware.com/changelog/current.php?cpu=x86_64 Amazon Introduces OpenSearch, Forked Elasticsearch Platform: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/introducing-opensearch/ FreeBSD 13.0 released: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.0R/announce/ System76 has announced the development of a custom COSMIC environment: https://blog.system76.com/post/648371526931038208/cosmic-to-arrive-in-june-release-of-popos-2104 X.Org Server 1.20.11 update with vulnerability fix: https://www.mail-archive.com/xorg-announce@lists.x.org/msg01290.html Nginx 1.19.10 released: https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000296.html Patches for randomizing Linux kernel stack addresses for system calls introduced: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/3/30/1180 Google unveils multi-level LRU patches for Linux: https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20210413065633.2782273-1-yuzhao@google.com/ Release of LXQt 0.17: https://github.com/lxqt/lxqt/releases/tag/0.17.0 Console file manager nnn 4.0 available: https://github.com/jarun/nnn/releases/tag/v4.0 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/