    Full Circle Weekly News #206

    By -
    224
    0

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #206
    / 
    OpenToonz 1.5, an open source 2D animation package:
https://github.com/opentoonz/opentoonz/releases/tag/v1.5.0


Sway 1.6 environment using Wayland released:
https://github.com/swaywm/sway/releases/tag/1.6


Xen 4.15 hypervisor released:
https://www.xenproject.org/


FPGA Open Source Development Initiative:
https://osfpga.org/osfpga-foundation-launched/


NVIDIA Invests $ 1.5M in Mozilla Common Voice Project:
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2021/04/12/mozilla-partners-with-nvidia-to-democratize-and-diversify-voice-technology/


Slackware 15 entered beta testing:
http://www.slackware.com/changelog/current.php?cpu=x86_64


Amazon Introduces OpenSearch, Forked Elasticsearch Platform:
https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/introducing-opensearch/


FreeBSD 13.0 released:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.0R/announce/


System76 has announced the development of a custom COSMIC environment:
https://blog.system76.com/post/648371526931038208/cosmic-to-arrive-in-june-release-of-popos-2104


X.Org Server 1.20.11 update with vulnerability fix:
https://www.mail-archive.com/xorg-announce@lists.x.org/msg01290.html


Nginx 1.19.10 released:
https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000296.html


Patches for randomizing Linux kernel stack addresses for system calls introduced:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/3/30/1180


Google unveils multi-level LRU patches for Linux:
https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20210413065633.2782273-1-yuzhao@google.com/

Release of LXQt 0.17:
https://github.com/lxqt/lxqt/releases/tag/0.17.0


Console file manager nnn 4.0 available:
https://github.com/jarun/nnn/releases/tag/v4.0



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala@hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.