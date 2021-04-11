    Full Circle Weekly News #205

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #205
    / 
    Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4 released
https://www.proxmox.com/en/proxmox-mail-gateway

Haruna 0.6.0 video player available
https://github.com/g-fb/haruna

TeX Live 2021 released
https://www.mail-archive.com/cygwin-announce@cygwin.com/msg09615.html

IceWM 2.3 window manager released
https://ice-wm.org/

WebOS Open Source Edition 2.10 Release
https://www.webosose.org/blog/2021/04/02/webos-ose-2-10-0-release/

Google wins Java and Android litigation with Oracle
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-956_d18f.pdf

KDE has taken over the maintenance of the public Qt 5.15 branch
https://dot.kde.org/2021/04/06/announcing-kdes-qt-5-patch-collection

Lyra audio codec for speech transmission with poor connection quality
https://opensource.googleblog.com/2021/04/lyra-enabling-voice-calls-for-next-billion-users.html

Firefox decided not to remove compact mode and enable WebRender for all Linux environments
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1703254

IBM to publish COBOL compiler for Linux
https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/ShowDoc.wss?docURL=/common/ssi/rep_ca/9/872/ENUSAP21-0019/index.html&request_locale=en

GnuPG 2.3.0 Released
https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnupg-devel/2021-April/034828.html

Release of FFmpeg 4.4
http://ffmpeg.org/

PHP server hack report
https://externals.io/message/113981

Storm game engine open sourced
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/223330/view/3013444995188538670



Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala @hostux.social
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

