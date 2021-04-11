The Full Circle Weekly News Full Circle Weekly News #205 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 10 min Share Share Link Embed

Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4 released https://www.proxmox.com/en/proxmox-mail-gateway Haruna 0.6.0 video player available https://github.com/g-fb/haruna TeX Live 2021 released https://www.mail-archive.com/cygwin-announce@cygwin.com/msg09615.html IceWM 2.3 window manager released https://ice-wm.org/ WebOS Open Source Edition 2.10 Release https://www.webosose.org/blog/2021/04/02/webos-ose-2-10-0-release/ Google wins Java and Android litigation with Oracle https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-956_d18f.pdf KDE has taken over the maintenance of the public Qt 5.15 branch https://dot.kde.org/2021/04/06/announcing-kdes-qt-5-patch-collection Lyra audio codec for speech transmission with poor connection quality https://opensource.googleblog.com/2021/04/lyra-enabling-voice-calls-for-next-billion-users.html Firefox decided not to remove compact mode and enable WebRender for all Linux environments https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1703254 IBM to publish COBOL compiler for Linux https://www-01.ibm.com/common/ssi/ShowDoc.wss?docURL=/common/ssi/rep_ca/9/872/ENUSAP21-0019/index.html&request_locale=en GnuPG 2.3.0 Released https://lists.gnupg.org/pipermail/gnupg-devel/2021-April/034828.html Release of FFmpeg 4.4 http://ffmpeg.org/ PHP server hack report https://externals.io/message/113981 Storm game engine open sourced https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/223330/view/3013444995188538670 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad, @zaivala @hostux.social Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/