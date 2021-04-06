Full Circle Weekly News #204

/
Please welcome new host, Moss Bliss
.
DigiKam 7.2 released https://www.digikam.org/news/2021-03-22-7.2.0_release_announcement/ 4MLinux 36.0 released https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2021/03/4mlinux-360-stable-released.html Malicious changes detected in the PHP project Git repository https://news-web.php.net/php.internals/113838 New version of Cygwin 3.2.0, the GNU environment for Windows https://www.mail-archive.com/cygwin-announce@cygwin.com/msg09612.html SeaMonkey 2.53.7 Released https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-03-30 Nitrux 1.3.9 with NX Desktop is Released https://nxos.org/changelog/changelog-nitrux-1-3-9/ Parrot 4.11 Released with Security Checker Toolkit https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.11-release-notes/ Systemd 248 system manager released https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-March/046289.html GIMP 2.10.24 released https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/03/29/gimp-2-10-24-released/ Deepin 20.2 ready for download https://www.deepin.org/en/2021/03/31/deepin-20-2-beautiful-and-wonderful/ Installer added to Arch Linux installation images https://archlinux.org/news/installation-medium-with-installer/ Ubuntu 21.04 beta released https://ubuntu.com//blog/announcing-ubuntu-on-windows-community-preview-wsl-2 Credits: Full Circle Magazine @fullcirclemag Host: @bardictriad Bumper: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/