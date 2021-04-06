    Full Circle Weekly News #204

    The Full Circle Weekly News
    Full Circle Weekly News #204
    Please welcome new host, Moss Bliss

    DigiKam 7.2 released
https://www.digikam.org/news/2021-03-22-7.2.0_release_announcement/

4MLinux 36.0 released
https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2021/03/4mlinux-360-stable-released.html

Malicious changes detected in the PHP project Git repository
https://news-web.php.net/php.internals/113838

New version of Cygwin 3.2.0, the GNU environment for Windows
https://www.mail-archive.com/cygwin-announce@cygwin.com/msg09612.html

SeaMonkey 2.53.7 Released
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/news#2021-03-30

Nitrux 1.3.9 with NX Desktop is Released
https://nxos.org/changelog/changelog-nitrux-1-3-9/

Parrot 4.11 Released with Security Checker Toolkit
https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.11-release-notes/

Systemd 248 system manager released
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-March/046289.html

GIMP 2.10.24 released
https://www.gimp.org/news/2021/03/29/gimp-2-10-24-released/

Deepin 20.2 ready for download
https://www.deepin.org/en/2021/03/31/deepin-20-2-beautiful-and-wonderful/

Installer added to Arch Linux installation images
https://archlinux.org/news/installation-medium-with-installer/

Ubuntu 21.04 beta released
https://ubuntu.com//blog/announcing-ubuntu-on-windows-community-preview-wsl-2


Credits:
Full Circle Magazine
@fullcirclemag
Host: @bardictriad
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust - Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

