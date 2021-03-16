    Full Circle Weekly News #202

    Full Circle Weekly News #202
    Linux Mint to Make System Updates a Priority
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4037
    ElementaryOS 6 Changing Some of the Look and Feel
    https://blog.elementary.io/look-and-feel-changes-elementary-os-6/
    Root Access and Denial of Service Flaws Found and Fixed in Kernel 5.11
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-network-security-holes-found-fixed/

