    Full Circle Weekly News #195

    Full Circle Weekly News #195
    Ubuntu’s Snap Theming Will See Changes for the Better
    https://ubuntu.com//blog/snaps-and-themes-on-the-path-to-seamless-desktop-integration
    GTK4 Is Available After 4 Years In Development
    https://blog.gtk.org/2020/12/16/gtk-4-0/
    Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa Beta Out
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3989

    Rescuezilla 2.1.2 Out
    https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/2.1.2

    Manjaro ARM 20.12 Out
    https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-arm-20-12-released/43709

    Linux Kernel 5.11 rc1 Out
    https://www.lkml.org/lkml/2020/12/27/180

    Bash 5.1 Out
    https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2020-12/msg00003.html

    Darktable 3.4 Out
    https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases/tag/release-3.4.0

    Thunderbird 78.6.0 Out
    https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/78.6.0/releasenotes/

    LibreOffice 7.0.4 Out
    https://9to5linux.com/libreoffice-7-0-4-office-suite-released-with-more-than-110-bug-fixes

    Kdenlive 20.12 Out
    https://news.itsfoss.com/kdenlive-20-12/

    Anbox Cloud 1.8.2 Out
    https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/anbox-cloud-1-8-2-has-been-released/19951

