Full Circle Weekly News #194

/
RSS Feed
The End of ZaReason
https://news.itsfoss.com/
zareason-shutdown/
https://news.itsfoss.com/
CentOS Linux 8 End of Life Moved from 2029 to 2021, Stream Takes Over
https://lists.centos.org/
pipermail/centos-announce/ 2020-December/048208.html
https://lists.centos.org/
New CentOS Replacement Lineups Spring Up
https://github.com/rocky-
linux/rocky
https://blog.cloudlinux.com/
announcing-open-sourced- community-driven-rhel-fork-by- cloudlinux
https://github.com/rocky-
https://blog.cloudlinux.com/
Raspberry Pi OS Updates Out
https://9to5linux.com/
raspberry-pi-os-has-a-new- release-with-improved-audio- and-printing-support
Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out
elementary-os-raspberry-pi- release/
Debian 10.7 Out
2020/20201205
Kernel 5.10 Out
2020/12/13/290
KDE Apps 20.12 Out
fulllog_releases-20.12.0/
CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out
2020/12/linux-cpu-speed-and- power-optimizer.html
https://9to5linux.com/
Experimental Elementary OS on the Raspberry Pi Out
https://news.itsfoss.com/
Debian 10.7 Out
https://www.debian.org/News/
Kernel 5.10 Out
https://www.lkml.org/lkml/
KDE Apps 20.12 Out
https://kde.org/announcements/
CPUfreq 1.5.1 Out
https://www.linuxuprising.com/
Credits:
Host: @leochavez
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/
licenses/by/4.0/
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/