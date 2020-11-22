Full Circle Weekly News #191

Getting Root on Ubuntu 20.04
Intel Vulnerabilities in All Supported Ubuntus
Ubuntu Reverts Intel Microcode Flaws
KDE Announces a Pinephone and Framework and an Update
Debian Has a New Theme
Feren OS November Snapshot Out
MX Linux 19.3 Out
CentOS 7.9 Out
Proton 5.13-2 Out
System76’s Galago Pro Refresh Out
Credits:
Host: @leochavez
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
