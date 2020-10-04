    Full Circle Weekly News #184

    The Pinephone Braveheart and Above Can Multi-Boot
    https://xnux.eu/log/#014
     
     
    Deepin 20 Released; with new dual 5.4 and 5.7 kernel options
    https://www.deepin.org/en/2020/09/11/deepin-20-innovation-is-ongoing/

    EndeavourOS September Release Out; with major updates to the Welcome app
    https://endeavouros.com/news/the-september-release-and-endeavouros-arm-arrived/

    Puppy Linux 9.5 FossaPup Out; with switchable kernel, applications and firmware
    https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?f=40&t=88&i=1

    KDE 5.20 Beta Out; with a final release expected Mid October
    https://9to5linux.com/kde-plasma-5-20-desktop-enters-beta-final-release-expected-on-october-13

     
