Full Circle Weekly News #184

Gnome 3.38 Release
https://www.gnome.org/news/
2020/09/gnome-3-38-released/
https://www.gnome.org/news/
Gnome 40 Is Next
https://discourse.gnome.org/t/
new-gnome-versioning-scheme/ 4235
https://discourse.gnome.org/t/
Nvidia Buys ARM
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/
news/nvidia-to-acquire-arm- for-40-billion-creating- worlds-premier-computing- company-for-the-age-of-ai
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/
The Pinephone Braveheart and Above Can Multi-Boot
https://xnux.eu/log/#014
https://xnux.eu/log/#014
Mozilla Sunsets Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/
2020/09/17/update-on-firefox- send-and-firefox-notes/
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/
Deepin 20 Released; with new dual 5.4 and 5.7 kernel options
https://www.deepin.org/en/
2020/09/11/deepin-20- innovation-is-ongoing/
EndeavourOS September Release Out; with major updates to the Welcome app
the-september-release-and- endeavouros-arm-arrived/
Puppy Linux 9.5 FossaPup Out; with switchable kernel, applications and firmware
viewtopic.php?f=40&t=88&i=1
KDE 5.20 Beta Out; with a final release expected Mid October
plasma-5-20-desktop-enters- beta-final-release-expected- on-october-13
https://www.deepin.org/en/
EndeavourOS September Release Out; with major updates to the Welcome app
https://endeavouros.com/news/
Puppy Linux 9.5 FossaPup Out; with switchable kernel, applications and firmware
https://forum.puppylinux.com/
KDE 5.20 Beta Out; with a final release expected Mid October
https://9to5linux.com/kde-
Credits:
Host: @leochavez
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
ftdmusic
https://creativecommons.org/
licenses/by/4.0/
Bumper: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/