Full Circle Weekly News #182

Groovy Gorilla Is In Feature Freeze
https://lists.ubuntu.com/
archives/ubuntu-devel- announce/2020-August/001279. html
https://lists.ubuntu.com/
Ubuntu Beginning the Switch to NFTables in Groovy Gorilla
https://lists.ubuntu.com/
archives/ubuntu-devel/2020- August/041142.html
https://lists.ubuntu.com/
IP Fire 2.25 Core Update 148 Released with Location-based Firewall
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/
ipfire-2-25-core-update-148- released
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/
Lenovo to Ship Fedora on its Thinkpads
https://twitter.com/mattdm/
status/1299718126175744000
https://twitter.com/mattdm/
Raspberry Pi OS 2020-08-20 Out
https://www.raspberrypi.org/
downloads/raspberry-pi-os/
Q4OS 3.12, Centaurus Out
Linux from Scratch and Beyond LFS 10 Out
org/pipermail/lfs-support/ 2020-September/053845.html
Linux Mint’s Warpinator via Flatpak Out
details/org.x.Warpinator
SuperTuxKart 1.2 Out
2020/08/supertuxkart-12- release.html
Htop 3.0 Out
topic/htop_3_0_0_released/ 76441967
https://q4os.org/blog.html
http://lists.linuxfromscratch.
https://flathub.org/apps/
https://blog.supertuxkart.net/
https://groups.io/g/htop/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/