    Full Circle Weekly News #182

    Ubuntu Beginning the Switch to NFTables in Groovy Gorilla
    https://lists.ubuntu.com/archives/ubuntu-devel/2020-August/041142.html
    IP Fire 2.25 Core Update 148 Released with Location-based Firewall
    https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-148-released
    Lenovo to Ship Fedora on its Thinkpads
    https://twitter.com/mattdm/status/1299718126175744000
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

