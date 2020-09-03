    Full Circle Weekly News #181

    Rolling Rhino Turns Ubuntu 20.04 into a Rolling Release
    https://github.com/wimpysworld/rolling-rhino
     
    Boothole, A Linux Security Vulnerability
    https://eclypsium.com/2020/07/29/theres-a-hole-in-the-boot/
     
     
     
    Debian 10.5 Out
    https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20200801

    MX Linux 19.2 KDE Out
    https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-19-2-kde-now-available/

    Kali Linux 2020.3 Out
    https://www.kali.org/news/kali-2020-3-release/

    KDE Neon, Based on Ubuntu 20.04, Out
    https://blog.neon.kde.org/index.php/2020/08/10/kde-neon-rebased-on-20-04/

    Kernel 5.8 Out
    https://itsfoss.com/kernel-5-8-release/

    Kernel 5.9 rc1 Out
    http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2008.2/00223.html

    Gnome 3.36.5 Out
    https://9to5linux.com/gnome-3-36-5-desktop-update-released-with-various-improvements-and-bug-fixes

    LibreOffice 7.0 Out
    https://itsfoss.com/libreoffice-7-release/

    Firefox 79 Out
    https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/79.0/releasenotes/

    KDE 20.08 Apps Out
    https://dot.kde.org/2020/08/13/kdes-2008-apps-updates

    Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 Out
    https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-amdgpu-unified-linux-20-30

     
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

