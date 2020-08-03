    Full Circle Weekly News #179

    By -
    462
    0

    Linux Mint Confirms Snap Will Be Forbidden
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3906
    CentOS 8.2 Out
    https://lists.centos.org/pipermail/centos-announce/2020-June/035756.html

    Oracle Linux 8.2 Out
    https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/announcing-the-release-of-oracle-linux-8-update-2

    Elementary OS 5.1.5 Out
    https://blog.elementary.io/hera-updates-for-may-2020/

    Linux Mint 20, Ulyana, Out
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3928

    Devuan Beowulf 3.0 Out
    https://devuan.org/os/announce/beowulf-stable-announce-060120

    Linux For All 200607 Out
    http://lfa.exton.net/?p=203

    Rescuezilla 1.0.6.1 Out
    https://github.com/rescuezilla/rescuezilla/releases/tag/1.0.6.1

    KDE Plasma 5.19 Out
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.19.0

    Nextcloud Hub 19 Out
    https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-brings-productivity-to-home-office/

    GNU Linux-Libre Kernel 5.7 Out
    https://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/info-gnu/2020-06/msg00002.html

    Microsoft Defender ATP Out
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-releases-defender-atp-for-linux/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.