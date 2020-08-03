Full Circle Weekly News #179

https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=
https://9to5linux.com/tuxedo-
https://9to5linux.com/
https://kde.org/announcements/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
https://9to5linux.com/dell-
https://lists.centos.org/
Oracle Linux 8.2 Out
https://blogs.oracle.com/
Elementary OS 5.1.5 Out
https://blog.elementary.io/
Linux Mint 20, Ulyana, Out
https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=
Devuan Beowulf 3.0 Out
https://devuan.org/os/
Linux For All 200607 Out
http://lfa.exton.net/?p=203
Rescuezilla 1.0.6.1 Out
https://github.com/
KDE Plasma 5.19 Out
https://kde.org/announcements/
Nextcloud Hub 19 Out
https://nextcloud.com/blog/
GNU Linux-Libre Kernel 5.7 Out
https://lists.gnu.org/archive/
Microsoft Defender ATP Out
https://www.zdnet.com/article/