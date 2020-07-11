    Full Circle Weekly News #177

    Linux Kernel 5.7 rc4 Out
    Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Now End of Life
    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Out
    Parrot 4.9 Out
    IPFire 2.25 Core Update 143 Out
    Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.6 Out
    LibreOffice 6.4.3 Out
    Proton 5.0-6 Out
    VLC 3.0.10 Out
    Darktable 3.0.2 Out
    OpenSUSE Tumbleweed for AWS Marketplace Out
    KDE 20.04 Applications Out
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

