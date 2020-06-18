    Full Circle Weekly News #176

    By -
    236
    0

    Red Hat Names Paul Cormier President and CEO
    https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005139/en
    Gnome Announces Community Engagement Challenge
    https://itsfoss.com/gnome-community-engagement-challenge/

     

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.