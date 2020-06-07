Full Circle Weekly News #174

Kernel 5.6 Released
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/3/
29/379
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/3/
Audacious 4.0 Out
https://audacious-media-
player.org/news/45-audacious- 4-0-released
Git 2.26.0 Out
22-highlights-from-git-2-26/
Parrot 4.8 Out
parrot-4.8-release-notes/
Kubernetes 1.18 Out
2020/03/25/kubernetes-1-18- release-announcement/
Bodhi Linux 5.1.0 Out
2020/03/25/bodhi-linux-5-1-0- released/
https://audacious-media-
Git 2.26.0 Out
https://github.blog/2020-03-
Parrot 4.8 Out
https://parrotsec.org/blog/
Kubernetes 1.18 Out
https://kubernetes.io/blog/
Bodhi Linux 5.1.0 Out
https://www.bodhilinux.com/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/