Full Circle Weekly News #170

The Structure and Administration of the GNU Project Announced
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-
structure.html
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-
CTO calls for patience after devs complain promised donations platform has stalled
https://www.theregister.co.uk/
2020/02/22/npm_funding_source/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/
Arch Linux Has a New Leader
https://www.archlinux.org/
news/the-future-of-the-arch- linux-project-leader/
https://www.archlinux.org/
Microsoft Previews Defender ATP for Linux
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
microsoft-previews-microsoft- defender-atp-for-linux/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
Unity 8 Renamed to Lomiri
https://ubports.com/blog/
ubports-blog-1/post/lomiri- new-name-same-great-unity8-265
https://ubports.com/blog/
Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB RAM Reduced to $35
https://www.raspberrypi.org/
blog/new-price-raspberry-pi-4- 2gb/
https://www.raspberrypi.org/
DNS Over HTTPS Default for Firefox Users in USA
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/
2020/02/25/firefox-continues- push-to-bring-dns-over-https- by-default-for-us-users/
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/
Freespire 6.0 is Out
https://www.freespirelinux.
com/2020/02/freespire-60- released.html
https://www.freespirelinux.
Kernel 5.6 rc3 is Out
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/2/
23/336
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/2/
Wayland 1.20 is Out
https://lists.freedesktop.org/
archives/wayland-devel/2020- February/041269.html
https://lists.freedesktop.org/
DXVK 1.55 is Out
https://github.com/doitsujin/
dxvk/releases/tag/v1.5.5
https://github.com/doitsujin/
Wine 5.3 is Out
https://www.winehq.org/
announce/5.3
https://www.winehq.org/
IP Fire 2.25 Update 141 is Out
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/
ipfire-2-25-core-update-141- release
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/
Latte Dock 0.9.9 is Out
https://psifidotos.blogspot.
com/2020/02/latte-bug-fix- release-v099.html
https://psifidotos.blogspot.
Manjaro 19, Kyria, is Out;
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/
manjaro-19-0-released-gnome- kde-xfce-architect/126010
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/
GIMP 2.10.18 is Out
https://www.gimp.org/news/
2020/02/24/gimp-2-10-18- released/
https://www.gimp.org/news/
Netrunner “Twenty” is Out
https://www.netrunner.com/
netrunner-20-01-twenty- released/
https://www.netrunner.com/
Android x86 9.0-r1 is Out
https://www.android-x86.org/
releases/releasenote-9-0-r1. html
https://www.android-x86.org/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/