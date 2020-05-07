    Full Circle Weekly News #170

    The Structure and Administration of the GNU Project Announced
    https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-structure.html
    CTO calls for patience after devs complain promised donations platform has stalled
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/02/22/npm_funding_source/
    Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB RAM Reduced to $35
    https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/new-price-raspberry-pi-4-2gb/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

