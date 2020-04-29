Full Circle Weekly News #169

Linux Foundation’s Core Infrastructure Initiative Releases Census II Analysis
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
the-linux-foundation- identifies-the-most-important- open-source-software- components-and-their-problems/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
Refreshed GTK Website Goes Live
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/
2020/02/gtk-website-redesign
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/
MX Linux 19.1 Now Available
https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-
19-1-now-available/
https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-
MangoHud 0.2.0 Is Out
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/
articles/vulkan-overlay-layer- mangohud-continues-advancing- quickly-with-a-big-new- release.15994
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/
Wine 5.2 Is Out
https://www.winehq.org/
announce/5.2
Mesa 20 Is Out
archives/mesa-dev/2020- February/224132.html
Virtualbox 6.1.4 Is Out
wiki/Changelog-6.1#v4
Gnome 3.35.2 Is Out
archives/devel-announce-list/ 2019-November/msg00001.html
Gnome 3.34.4 Is Out
archives/devel-announce-list/ 2020-February/msg00003.html
i3 Window Manager 4.18 Is Out
RELEASE-NOTES-4.18.txt
https://www.winehq.org/
Mesa 20 Is Out
https://lists.freedesktop.org/
Virtualbox 6.1.4 Is Out
https://www.virtualbox.org/
Gnome 3.35.2 Is Out
https://mail.gnome.org/
Gnome 3.34.4 Is Out
https://mail.gnome.org/
i3 Window Manager 4.18 Is Out
https://i3wm.org/downloads/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/