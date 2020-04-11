    Full Circle Weekly News #167

    EOL of CoreOS Linux
    https://coreos.com/os/eol/
    Ubuntu 20.04 Will Ship with the 5.4 LTS Kernel
    https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/02/ubuntu-20-04-kernel-5-4-lts
    Wine 5.1 Development Released
    https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.1
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

