    Full Circle Weekly News #166

    Thunderbird Ownership Transferred to MZLA
    https://blog.thunderbird.net/2020/01/thunderbirds-new-home/
    Nvidia Dropping Support for Older Graphics Drivers
    https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3142/
    Linux Mint Focuses on LMDE 4 and Cinnamon
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3858
    Firefox 72.0.2 Fixes Minor Regressions
    https://usn.ubuntu.com/4234-2/
    Sudo Vulnerability Affecting Some Downstream Ubuntu Distributions
    https://www.sudo.ws/alerts/pwfeedback.html
    Arch Linux’s February Image Released
    https://www.archlinux.org/releng/releases/2020.02.01/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

