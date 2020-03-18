Full Circle Weekly News #165

Kubuntu Focus Laptop to Ship in Early February
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
kubuntu-focus-a-new-top-of- the-line-linux-laptop-arrives/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
ProtonVPN Open Sources All of Its Apps
https://protonvpn.com/blog/
open-source/
https://protonvpn.com/blog/
Wine 5.0 Released
https://www.winehq.org/news/
2020012101
https://www.winehq.org/news/
Kernel 5.5 Released
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/1/
26/232
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/1/
FSF Wants to Upcycle Windows 7
https://www.fsf.org/windows/
upcycle-windows-7
https://www.fsf.org/windows/
Gnu Make 4.3 Released
https://savannah.gnu.org/
forum/forum.php?forum_id=9654
https://savannah.gnu.org/
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Beta Released
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
red-hat-enterprise-linux-8-2- beta-arrives/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Default Wallpaper Has Been Selected
https://dot.kde.org/2020/01/
24/volna-wins-plasma-518- wallpaper-contest
https://dot.kde.org/2020/01/
Solus 4.1 Fortitude Released
https://getsol.us/2020/01/25/
solus-4-1-released/
https://getsol.us/2020/01/25/
Gparted 1.1.0 Released
https://gparted.org/news.php?
item=231
https://gparted.org/news.php?
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
