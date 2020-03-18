    Full Circle Weekly News #165

    By -
    358
    0

    ProtonVPN Open Sources All of Its Apps
    https://protonvpn.com/blog/open-source/
    FSF Wants to Upcycle Windows 7
    https://www.fsf.org/windows/upcycle-windows-7
    KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Default Wallpaper Has Been Selected
    https://dot.kde.org/2020/01/24/volna-wins-plasma-518-wallpaper-contest
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.