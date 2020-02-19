Full Circle Weekly News #164

Zorin Announces Zorin Grid
Xfce 4.16 Getting a Major UI Change
Mozilla Lays Off About 70 Employees
Ubuntu Theme Development for 20.04
Fedora CoreOS Out of Preview
PinePhone Braveheart Edition Ships
Linus Torvalds Releases Linux Kernel 5.5 rc7
GNU Guile 3.0.0 Released
Linux Lite 4.8 Released
CentOS 8.1 Released
Mir 1.7 Released
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
