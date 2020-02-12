    Full Circle Weekly News #163

    By -
    522
    0

    EndlessOS Will Be Available on the Raspberry Pi
    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/endless-os-coming-to-raspberry-pi
    First Beta Image of the Void Linux Based Project Trident is now Available
    https://project-trident.org/post/void-beta-available/
    Plasma 5.17.5 Releases with Plenty of Bug Fixes
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.17.5.php
    OpenEuler is Available
    https://itsfoss.com/openeuler/
    Kernel 5.5 rc6 Is Ready
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/1/12/213
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.