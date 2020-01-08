Full Circle Weekly News #161

DXVK 1.5 Released
Calculate Linux 20 Released
Purism Announces the Librem Server
Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon, MATE and XFCE Released
Peppermint 10 Respin Released
Alpine Linux 3.11.0 Released
Krita Recieves Epic MegaGrant
Gentoo Adds an Experimental Binary Kernel
Mozilla Migrating from IRC to Riot and Matrix
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
