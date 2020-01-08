    Full Circle Weekly News #161

    Purism Announces the Librem Server
    https://puri.sm/products/librem-server/
    Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon, MATE and XFCE Released
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3832
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

