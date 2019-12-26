    Full Circle Weekly News #159

    Linux Mint 19.3 Beta Available
    https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=3816
    Canonical Introduces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Kernel
    https://ubuntu.com/blog/introducing-the-ubuntu-aws-rolling-kernel
    Purism Announces the Librem 5 USA
    https://puri.sm/posts/librem-5-usa/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

