Full Circle Weekly News #157

Updated Debian 10: 10.2 released
2019/20191116
Zorin OS 15 Lite is Here
2019/11/20
IPFire 2.23, Core Update 137 released
ipfire-2-23-core-update-137- released
China Extends Lead in Number of TOP500 Supercomputers
china-extends-lead-in-number- of-top500-supercomputers-us- holds-on-to-performance- advantage/
System76 Will Build Its Own Linux Laptops From January 2020
jasonevangelho/2019/11/20/ system76-will-start-designing- and-building-its-own-linux- laptops-beginning-january- 2020/#41e955b73e16
Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS Now Patched Against Latest Intel CPU Flaws
news/red-hat-enterprise-linux- and-centos-now-patched- against-latest-intel-cpu- flaws-528177.shtml
Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at Elite Chinese Hacking Contest
chrome-edge-safari-hacked-at- elite-chinese-hacking-contest/
ACBackdoor, a New Multiplatform Backdoor
acbackdoor-analysis-of-a-new- multiplatform-backdoor/
NextCry Ransomware Goes After Linux Servers
news/nextcry-ransomware- nextcloud-linux-nginx- cybersecurity
Linux Servers Running Webmin App Targeted By DDoS Attacks
servers-webmin-targeted-ddos- attacks/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
