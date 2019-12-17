    Full Circle Weekly News #157

    Updated Debian 10: 10.2 released
    https://www.debian.org/News/2019/20191116
    Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at Elite Chinese Hacking Contest
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/chrome-edge-safari-hacked-at-elite-chinese-hacking-contest/
    Linux Servers Running Webmin App Targeted By DDoS Attacks
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-servers-webmin-targeted-ddos-attacks/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

