    Full Circle Weekly News #156

    By -
    312
    0

    Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports
    https://twitter.com/UBports/status/1194673684847480833
    A Linux-Based Smartphone Promises to Keep You Anonymous
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-based-smartphone-volla-phone-protects-anonymity/
    Sparky Linux Releases Special Editions
    https://sparkylinux.org/sparky-2019-11-special-editions/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.