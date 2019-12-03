Full Circle Weekly News #156

Linux Will Get Microsoft Defender ATP Antivirus
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
microsoft-defender-atp-is- coming-to-linux-in-2020/
https://www.zdnet.com/article/
Ubuntu 20.04 and Debian 11 Progress on Python 2 Removal
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/ubuntu-20-04-lts-and- debian-gnu-linux-11-bullseye- progress-on-python-2-removal- 528138.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Canonical Outs Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/canonical-outs-important- linux-kernel-updates-for-all- supported-ubuntu-releases- 528153.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Canonical Donates More Ubuntu Phones to UBports
https://twitter.com/UBports/
status/1194673684847480833
https://twitter.com/UBports/
A Linux-Based Smartphone Promises to Keep You Anonymous
https://fossbytes.com/linux-
based-smartphone-volla-phone- protects-anonymity/
https://fossbytes.com/linux-
Sparky Linux Releases Special Editions
https://sparkylinux.org/
sparky-2019-11-special- editions/
https://sparkylinux.org/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
ftdmusic licenses/by/4.0/
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/
https://creativecommons.org/