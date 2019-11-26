    Full Circle Weekly News #155

    Microsoft Edge Will be Available on Linux
    https://itsfoss.com/microsoft-edge-linux/
    SINGA becomes top-level project of the Apache Software Foundation
    https://blogs.apache.org/foundation/entry/the-apache-software-foundation-announces57
    Canonical Will Fully Support Ubuntu Linux on All Raspberry Pi Boards
    https://ubuntu.com/blog/roadmap-for-official-support-for-the-raspberry-pi-4
    Ubuntu Bug Reveals Your Media Files To Others Without Warning
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-bug-media-files-no-warning/
    Libarchive vulnerability can lead to code execution on Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/libarchive-vulnerability-can-lead-to-code-execution-on-linux-freebsd-netbsd/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

