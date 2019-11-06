    Full Circle Weekly News #152

    Project Trident Ditches BSD for Linux
    https://itsfoss.com/bsd-project-trident-linux/
    Hyperbola GNU / Linux-libre releases “Milky Way” v0.3
    https://www.hyperbola.info/news/milky-way-v03-release/
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

