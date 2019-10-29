    Full Circle Weekly News #151

    New Android Zero-Day Vulnerability Found
    https://fossbytes.com/new-android-zero-day-vulnerability-found-vulnerable-devices/

    Docker Has Financial Problems
    https://www.linux-magazin.de/news/bericht-docker-hat-finanzprobleme

    SparkyLinux 5.9 Released
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/sparkylinux-5-9-released-with-latest-updates-from-debian-gnu-linux-10-buster-527728.shtml

    GNU Project Developers Object to Richard Stallman’s Continued Leadership
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/gnu-project-developers-object-to-richard-m-stallmans-continued-leadership/

    SUSE Drops OpenStack Cloud
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/suse-drops-openstacks/

    NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=NVIDIA-Generic-Allocator-2019

    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

