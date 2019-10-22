Full Circle Weekly News #150

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 to be Dubbed Debbie
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/linux-mint-debian- edition-4-to-be-dubbed-debbie- new-linux-mint-logo-unveiled- 527651.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
The New Nextcloud 17 Brings Remote Wipe
https://nextcloud.com/press/
pr20190930/
https://nextcloud.com/press/
Flatpak 1.5 Rolls Out With New Features
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/flatpak-1-5-linux-app- sandboxing-rolls-out-with-new- features-many-improvements- 527689.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Calibre Open Source eBook Management App Gets Major Release After Two Years
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/calibre-open-source- ebook-management-app-gets- major-release-after-two-years- 527701.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Linus Torvalds To Add “Lockdown” Security Feature in Linux Kernel 5.4
https://fossbytes.com/kernel-
lockdown-linux-kernel-5-4/
https://fossbytes.com/kernel-
Canonical Releases Major Kernel Security Update for 19.04 and 18.04
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/canonical-releases-major- kernel-security-update-for- ubuntu-19-04-and-18-04-lts- 527703.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/