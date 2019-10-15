Full Circle Weekly News #149

Oracle Autonomous Linux Is The World’s First Autonomous OS
Linux Kernel 5.3 Gets First Point Release
Parrot 4.7 Released with Linux Kernel 5.2
Canonical Releases New Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04
Zorin OS 15 Education Edition Officially Released
First Librem 5 Linux Phones Start Shipping to Customers Around the World
GNOME Foundation Facing Lawsuit from Rothschild Patent Imaging
Univention Corporate Server Publishes Second Point Release for UCS 4.4
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/