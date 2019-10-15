    Full Circle Weekly News #149

    Oracle Autonomous Linux Is The World’s First Autonomous OS
    https://www.oracle.com/corporate/pressrelease/oow19-oracle-autonomous-linux-091619.html
    Univention Corporate Server Publishes Second Point Release for UCS 4.4
    https://www.univention.com/blog-en/2019/09/ucs-4-4-2-second-point-release/

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

