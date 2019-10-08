    Full Circle Weekly News #148

    By -
    524
    0

    Huawei Linux Laptops Running Deepin Linux Now Available
    https://fossbytes.com/huawei-linux-laptops-running-deepin-distro/
    Linux 5.3 Kernel Bundles New Navi Graphics Support
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2019/09/16/linux_5_3_kernel_arrives/
    Announcing the new IBM LinuxONE III with Ubuntu
    https://ubuntu.com/blog/announcing-the-new-ibm-linuxone-iii-with-ubuntu
    GhostBSD 19.09 Now Available

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical


    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.