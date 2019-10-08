Full Circle Weekly News #148

Huawei Linux Laptops Running Deepin Linux Now Available
https://fossbytes.com/huawei-
linux-laptops-running-deepin- distro/
https://fossbytes.com/huawei-
PineTime, a Smartwatch Companion for Linux Smartphones
https://liliputing.com/2019/
09/pinetime-is-a-25- smartwatch-companion-for- linux-smartphones-work-in- progress-from-pine64.html
https://liliputing.com/2019/
First-Ever Microsoft Linux Conference Announced
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/first-ever-microsoft- linux-conference-announced- for-march-10-11-2020-527424. shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Linux 5.3 Kernel Bundles New Navi Graphics Support
https://www.theregister.co.uk/
2019/09/16/linux_5_3_kernel_ arrives/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/
Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Security Update for Supported Ubuntu OSes
https://news.softpedia.com/
news/canonical-outs-new-linux- kernel-security-update-for- all-supported-ubuntu-oses- 527454.shtml
https://news.softpedia.com/
Mozilla Is Transitioning Firefox to a Monthly Release Cycle
https://www.techspot.com/news/
81979-mozilla-transitioning- firefox-monthly-release-cycle. html
https://www.techspot.com/news/
Announcing the new IBM LinuxONE III with Ubuntu
https://ubuntu.com/blog/
announcing-the-new-ibm- linuxone-iii-with-ubuntu
https://ubuntu.com/blog/
GhostBSD 19.09 Now Available
