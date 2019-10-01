    Full Circle Weekly News #147

    Thousands Of Linux Servers Infected By Lilu (Lilocked) Ransomware
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/thousands-of-servers-infected-with-new-lilocked-lilu-ransomware/
    KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kaos-2019-09-linux-released-with-kde-plasma-5-16-5-and-linux-kernel-5-2-527373.shtmlManjaro Is Taking the Next Step
    https://betanews.com/2019/09/08/manjaro-linux-company/

    Manjaro 18.1.0 – Juhraya finally released!
    https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-18-1-0-juhraya-finally-released/102668

    LXLE 18.04.3 Linux OS Released
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/lxle-18-04-3-linux-os-released-for-old-pcs-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-527319.shtml

    Ubuntu’s Snapcraft Updated to 3.8
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-s-snapcraft-snap-creator-tool-will-soon-get-a-windows-installer-527336.shtml

    Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-fixes-linux-4-15-kernel-regression-in-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-16-04-lts-527359.shtml

    Ubuntu 19.10 Promises More Boot Speed Improvements
    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-19-10-eoan-ermine-promises-more-boot-speed-improvements-527358.shtml

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

     

    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

