Full Circle Weekly News #146

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting
https://news.softpedia.com/
GNOME Wants to Make Linux Firmware Updates Easier to Deploy with New Tool
https://news.softpedia.com/
Microsoft wants to bring exFAT to the Linux kernel
https://techcrunch.com/2019/
Neptune 6.0 Linux Distro Released, It’s Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”
https://news.softpedia.com/
Drauger OS Makes a Capable Linux Game Console Platform
https://www.linuxinsider.com/
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7
https://news.softpedia.com/
BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release
https://news.softpedia.com/
ExTiX 19.8 “The Ultimate Linux System” Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux
https://news.softpedia.com/
Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS
https://news.softpedia.com/
Open source Kodi 18.4 ‘Leia’ now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more
SparkyLinux 2019.09 with Xfce 4.14 available
https://sparkylinux.org/
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
https://soundcloud.com/