    Full Circle Weekly News #146

    By -
    181
    0

    Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-makes-it-easier-to-patch-the-linux-kernel-without-rebooting-527132.shtml

    GNOME Wants to Make Linux Firmware Updates Easier to Deploy with New Tool

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-wants-to-make-linux-firmware-updates-easier-to-deploy-with-new-tool-527174.shtml

    Microsoft wants to bring exFAT to the Linux kernel

    https://techcrunch.com/2019/08/28/microsoft-wants-to-bring-exfat-to-the-linux-kernel/?guccounter=1&guce_referrer_us=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_cs=X1_tmdwHBuxKjixGrInI7Q

    Neptune 6.0 Linux Distro Released, It’s Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/neptune-6-0-linux-distro-released-it-s-based-on-debian-gnu-linux-10-buster-527129.shtml

    Drauger OS Makes a Capable Linux Game Console Platform

    https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/86210.html

    Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/kali-linux-ethical-hacking-os-switches-to-linux-5-2-now-supports-oneplus-7-527239.shtml

    BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/blackarch-linux-ethical-hacking-os-adds-over-150-new-tools-in-latest-release-527173.shtml

    ExTiX 19.8 “The Ultimate Linux System” Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/extix-19-8-the-ultimate-linux-system-ditches-ubuntu-debian-for-deepin-linux-527208.shtml

    Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

    https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-6-officially-released-it-s-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-527222.shtml

    Open source Kodi 18.4 ‘Leia’ now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more

    https://www.kodi.tv/article/kodi-leia-184-release

     

    SparkyLinux 2019.09 with Xfce 4.14 available

    https://sparkylinux.org/sparky-2019-09/

    Credits:

    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical


    Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

    https://soundcloud.com/ftdmusic

    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.