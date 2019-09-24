Full Circle Weekly News #146

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/ubuntu-18-04-3-lts-makes- it-easier-to-patch-the-linux- kernel-without-rebooting- 527132.shtml

GNOME Wants to Make Linux Firmware Updates Easier to Deploy with New Tool

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/gnome-wants-to-make- linux-firmware-updates-easier- to-deploy-with-new-tool- 527174.shtml

Microsoft wants to bring exFAT to the Linux kernel

https://techcrunch.com/2019/ 08/28/microsoft-wants-to- bring-exfat-to-the-linux- kernel/?guccounter=1&guce_ referrer_us= aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS 8&guce_referrer_cs=X1_ tmdwHBuxKjixGrInI7Q

Neptune 6.0 Linux Distro Released, It’s Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster”

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/neptune-6-0-linux-distro- released-it-s-based-on-debian- gnu-linux-10-buster-527129. shtml

Drauger OS Makes a Capable Linux Game Console Platform

https://www.linuxinsider.com/ story/86210.html

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Linux 5.2, Now Supports OnePlus 7

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/kali-linux-ethical- hacking-os-switches-to-linux- 5-2-now-supports-oneplus-7- 527239.shtml

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Adds over 150 New Tools in Latest Release

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/blackarch-linux-ethical- hacking-os-adds-over-150-new- tools-in-latest-release- 527173.shtml

ExTiX 19.8 “The Ultimate Linux System” Ditches Ubuntu & Debian for Deepin Linux

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/extix-19-8-the-ultimate- linux-system-ditches-ubuntu- debian-for-deepin-linux- 527208.shtml

Linux Lite 4.6 Officially Released, It’s Based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

https://news.softpedia.com/ news/linux-lite-4-6- officially-released-it-s- based-on-ubuntu-18-04-3-lts- 527222.shtml

Open source Kodi 18.4 ‘Leia’ now available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more

https://www.kodi.tv/article/ kodi-leia-184-release

